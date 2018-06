More in News

Despite not using long-term care, millennials have strong opinions on how it ... Though millennials aren't going to be utilizing long-term care anytime soon, they're still proving a big part of the puzzle — and have strong opinions on who should foot the bill for services.

Nursing home loses arbitration bid in wrongful death case A Nebraska nursing home — which was attempting to sort out a wrongful death case via arbitration — must, instead, go to trial.