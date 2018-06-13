Also in the News for Wednesday, June 13
Nursing homes sue to halt Montana Medicaid cuts … AMA going neutral? Rejects existing policy opposing medically assisted death … Could asthma drug also be a fix for dementia? Mouse study says maybe
Quality Care Properties announced Tuesday it is investigating an acquisition proposal that "could reasonably be expected to lead to a 'superior offer' " to one already on the table from ...
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released draft guidelines that should make it easier to develop new antibiotics and antifungal drugs, one facet of a multi-pronged approach to limiting antimicrobial infections in long-term care settings and elsewhere.
Rhode Island lawmakers and nursing homes said Tuesday afternoon they had reached a tentative deal that would allow for the dismissal of a $24 million court battle over Medicaid reimbursements.