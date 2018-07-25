Also in the News for Wednesday, July 25

More in News

Government sides with whistleblower's effort to extract $350M from Consulate The ongoing saga of a nine-figure False Claims Act case took another turn late last week, with the Department of Justice criticizing a federal judge who tossed out a verdict against the provider.

Innovative pilot program aims to help nursing home residents with mental health ... One Pennsylvania nursing home is trying a new approach to treating residents with mental health issues by experimenting with an innovative new pilot program.