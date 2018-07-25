Also in the News for Wednesday, July 25
House passage of nursing workforce bill ‘major step' to improve country's health … CMS names new deputies to leadership team … U.S. Department of Agriculture infuses rural nursing homes with cash
The ongoing saga of a nine-figure False Claims Act case took another turn late last week, with the Department of Justice criticizing a federal judge who tossed out a verdict against the provider.
One Pennsylvania nursing home is trying a new approach to treating residents with mental health issues by experimenting with an innovative new pilot program.
Negative side effects such as confusion more than tripled in frequency for dementia residents being treated with opioid-based painkillers, according to a pair of studies presented at the 2018 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.