Providers view telehealth move from Medicare as 'sea change' for the field ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' move to start paying for virtual visits, beyond rural areas of the country, is being lauded by advocates in the field.

Congress investigating alleged poor care at VA nursing homes The House of Representatives is launching an investigation into alleged poor care at Veterans Affairs nursing homes, after a newspaper exposé pulled the curtain back on the issue.