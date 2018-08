More in News

Higher acuity, assisted living behind nursing home Medicare spending growth, experts say Increased acuity and investment in dual eligibles at the state level have resulted in long-stay nursing home residents driving Medicare spending growth, according to a new analysis published this week in Health Affairs.

New 'Hospital in the Nursing Home' program helps keep elderly out of ... A new collaborative program between nursing homes and a local hospital in Australia is keeping the elderly out of the emergency department, and rapidly decreasing hospital readmissions.