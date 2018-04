More in News

CMS developing direct-pay model to test on seniors, ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced it is exploring a direct-provider contracting model. It is the first payment reform initiative to result from the agency innovation center's ...

Provider association: Clarification on SNF tax benefits 'off to good start' The nation's largest skilled nursing association has asked for clarification on new federal tax policy, hoping the Office of Management and Budget will exclude for-profit skilled nursing providers from a category of "specified trade services" that miss out on a new deduction.