'All hands on deck' as TB outbreak may have affected hundreds at ... It's "all hands on deck" in Delaware, with officials estimating that more than 600 individuals may have been exposed to tuberculosis at one local long-term care facility.

Judge: Doctor can't piggy-back on nursing home's arbitration in overfeeding death An Arkansas judge has sided with a local nursing facility, which contends its former medical director may not piggy-back on the facility's ability to arbitrate legal claims.