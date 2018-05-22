Also in the News for Tuesday, May 22
Officials say headway made in extensive elder abuse investigation backlog ... Nursing home that had triple-murder reopens a year later ... Surgery causes hard-to-spot cognitive loss in some seniors
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that private-sector companies may force employees to individually arbitrate alleged violations of federal labor law, rather than allowing them to seek class-action remedies ...
Attorneys who investigate abuse and neglect at the nation's nursing homes say the Trump administration is blocking access to records and charging large fees when they do produce them, according to interviews, government correspondence and lawsuits cited by Law360.
A report issued Monday by the Government Accountability Office says the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should extend tests of a prior authorization program that have saved up to $1.9 billion.