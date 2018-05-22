Also in the News for Tuesday, May 22

More in News

Supreme Court backs employers, arbitration over class-action claims The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that private-sector companies may force employees to individually arbitrate alleged violations of federal labor law, rather than allowing them to seek class-action remedies ...

Plaintiff attorneys claim CMS is blocking once-public nursing home info under Trump Attorneys who investigate abuse and neglect at the nation's nursing homes say the Trump administration is blocking access to records and charging large fees when they do produce them, according to interviews, government correspondence and lawsuits cited by Law360.