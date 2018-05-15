Also in the News for Tuesday, May 15

More in News

$5K settlement for nursing home that declined to ... A skilled nursing facility that denied admission to a patient receiving medically assisted treatment for an opioid addiction has settled federal discrimination charges.

Bankruptcy court OKs Omega's plan to offload 23 Orianna properties Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. announced Monday that a bankruptcy court will allow it to transition 23 of its 42 Orianna facilities to a new operator as part of the company's restructuring.