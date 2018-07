Also in the News for Tuesday, July 31

Ohio Department of Medicaid digs in on electronic visit verification … Nursing home failed to follow its policies in investigating alleged sexual assault by, and criminal history of, staff member, an aunt of the then-administrator, CMS report says … Ensign Group expected to post quarterly sales of $504.3 million, up 12% year-over-year … AG references Little Sisters of the Poor case in citing religious liberty