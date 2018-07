Also in the News for Tuesday, July 3

Quality Care Properties reveals two merger-related lawsuits as potential suitor to unseat ProMedica/Welltower withdraws ... Corporation selected to help manage Iowa's privatized Medicaid system has paid $23.6 million in penalties in more than a dozen states, a Des Moines Register investigation shows … CVS to pay $1.5 million civil fine related to hydrocodone theft