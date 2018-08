More in News

Don't get hung up on diagnosis when trying to predict rehospitalization chances ... Nursing home administrators seeking the figurative canary in the coal mine to predict avoidable hospitalizations of residents might be looking in the wrong place.

Administration mulls move to defang anti kickback rules, seeks comments from providers The Trump Administration is considering ways to ease anti-kickback rules. Device manufacturers and provider groups would welcome such a move, which they claim would help improve care coordination and delivery.