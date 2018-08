Also in the News for Tuesday, Aug. 21

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Quick regulatory approval expedites plans for Good Samaritan-Sanford affiliation … Poor sleep mixed with type 2 diabetes can lead to slower wound healing … Nursing home shuttering, 200 jobs lost after FBI raid leads to allegations CFO diverted employee retirement accounts to himself … For the second time in weeks, thousands worth of narcotics stolen from Oklahoma operator