More in News

Nursing home star ratings haven't brought reduction in ... Nursing homes' publicly reported star ratings have increased substantially since the adoption of the Five-Star Quality Rating System. But there hasn't been a corresponding drop in preventable hospitalizations, according to ...

Dementia and the emergency department can be a toxic combo, analysis says The hospital emergency department can be a "chaotic" and toxic place for residents suffering from dementia. That's why it's all-the-more important for nursing homes to work closely with their hospital peers to make sure that they're ready for such cases, a new analysis recommends.