Also in the News for Thursday, May 24

You must be a registered member of McKnight's to post a comment.
Click here to login | Click here to register
Long-term care professionals took full advantage of an invitation to tell House leaders Tuesday how they could cut Medicare red tape and improve resident care.
The continuation of Maryland's all-payer model will allow the system to move beyond hospital walls to change the financial landscape of nursing homes, mental health facilities and other institutions.
Officials say a resident at a New Hampshire nursing home sent an employee to the hospital by spraying her with a product usually reserved for combative bears.