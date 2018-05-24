Also in the News for Thursday, May 24

More in News

Powerful House subcommittee opens arms to nursing home ... Long-term care professionals took full advantage of an invitation to tell House leaders Tuesday how they could cut Medicare red tape and improve resident care.

CMS allows Maryland to roll out innovative all-payer model worth $1 billion ... The continuation of Maryland's all-payer model will allow the system to move beyond hospital walls to change the financial landscape of nursing homes, mental health facilities and other institutions.