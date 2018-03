More in News

Kindred wins court battle as voting starts today ... A Delaware court has ruled in Kindred Healthcare's favor, rejecting a lawsuit by a large shareholder on the eve of a scheduled vote on the company's three-way sale.

Court grants rehab provider relief while awaiting Medicare appeals A federal court has ruled a healthcare provider can sue to prevent a Medicare contractor from "clawing back" millions of dollars in suspected overpayment, a move that might otherwise send the business into bankruptcy.