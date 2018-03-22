Also in the News for Thursday, March 22

Two Congressional subcommittees focused on oversight are banding together to look at reducing fraud and waste in the Medicaid system.
More U.S. patients 90 and older are being hospitalized for fall-related injuries, but a new study shows they may have better outcomes than in the past.
Though its nursing home revenues dropped significantly in 2017, Five Star Senior Living leaders sounded convinced Wednesday that efforts to improve electronic record keeping and data tracking will lead to more lucrative provider partnerships.