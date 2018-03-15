Also in the News for Thursday, March 15

More in News

Shooters and spenders: Online expo concludes today Day Two of the 2018 McKnight's Online Expo starts at 11:30 a.m. ET with a critical conversation about moving emergency preparation beyond fire drills to cover active shooters and other ...

Skilled nursing company pays $142k to settle allegations of prohibited-employee use Southwest Trinity Management has agreed to a $142,000 settlement to resolve allegations that a skilled nursing facility it owns and manages employed a nurse who was excluded from participating in any federal healthcare program.