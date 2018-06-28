Also in the News for Thursday, June 28

More in News

CMS should intensify Medicaid eligibility checks at certain facilities, government asserts The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should prioritize fingerprint-based criminal background checks and conduct site visits to high-risk providers to mitigate Medicaid fraud, a government watchdog official said Wednesday.

Good Sam looks forward with healthcare merger plans The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford, a healthcare system with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics, are moving forward with plans to merge the organizations by Jan. 1, executives have announced.