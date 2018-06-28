Also in the News for Thursday, June 28

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should prioritize fingerprint-based criminal background checks and conduct site visits to high-risk providers to mitigate Medicaid fraud, a government watchdog official said Wednesday.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford, a healthcare system with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics, are moving forward with plans to merge the organizations by Jan. 1, executives have announced.
Outdated coverage benchmarks are leading to severe gaps in infection preventionist staffing, according to results of a pair of studies recently in the American Journal of Infection Control.