More in News

Paramedics-telemedicine combo keeping nursing home residents out of the ER Canadian health officials are successfully taking an unusual approach to keeping seniors out of the costly emergency room with a program that, they say, could easily play in the U.S. too.

House passes 'important part of the solution' to bolster eldercare workforce Legislation that could provide a boost to the skilled nursing workforce has earned a stamp of approval from Congress — and providers.