Also in the News for Thursday, July 12

'Wake-up call': MA beneficiaries with certain conditions ... Medicare Advantage beneficiaries with hypertension, hyperlipidemia and diabetes are less likely to become hospital inpatients or visit the emergency room compared to traditional fee-for-service Medicare patients, a new analysis finds.

SCAN launches millennial-focused caregiver campaign A new SCAN Foundation campaign aims to provide support and provoke discussion or the 10 million millennials who currently act as family caregivers, group executives said.