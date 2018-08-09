Also in the News for Thursday, Aug. 9

Pharmacy giant CVS Health posted a $2.56 billion loss for the most recent quarter and is blaming its lagging fortunes partly on the "deteriorating financial health of numerous skilled nursing ...
The largest player in the skilled nursing space touted "strong" second quarter financial results, with leaders also expressing optimism that census declines might finally be hitting bottom.
Providers can improve screening questions to more accurately detect patients who may be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease and other aging-related problems, according to a new study published in the journal The Gerontologist.