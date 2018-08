More in News

Senator demands changes on nursing home staffing The ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance is demanding answers on how the federal government plans to better hold nursing homes accountable for staffing decisions.

Congressman vows to help struggling nursing homes with legislation to ease paperwork, ... After a recent visit to his home state, which has been beset by numerous nursing home closures, a U.S. congressman says that he'll push for reforms to help provide relief for the industry.