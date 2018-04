More in News

Judge draws line in Massachusetts: Wrongful death claimants ... Wrongful death plaintiffs in Massachusetts must take claims against nursing homes to arbitration, regardless of whether they or their deceased relatives were the ones to sign an agreement.

Nursing home ordered to pay $450,000 in wrongful death case citing resident's ... A South Carolina jury has found Lexington Medical Center Extended Care guilty of gross negligence in the death of a resident said to have fallen more than 20 times.