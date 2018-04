More in News

Ambulance cuts pave way for new ride providers ... With mounting financial pressure driving some private ambulance companies out of business, more ride-hailing operators are stepping into the vacuum and providing non-emergency transportation to and from nursing homes.

EEOC sues PruittHealth for pregnancy discrimination The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday it is suing PruittHealth-Raleigh for refusing to accommodate the preg­nancy-related work restrictions of a certified nursing assistant who was later forced to resign.