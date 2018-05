A Fort Smith, AR-based senior care provider has agreed to grant a union some $1.7 million in back pay, apparently closing a year-long legal battle.

Three Ohio nursing home workers were indicted last week for allegedly falsifying bed check records and failing to provide care to a resident.

The editors and staff of McKnight's Long-Term Care News had double the reason to celebrate last week when the 2018 national awards for the American Society of Health Publication Editors were announced.