More in News

Skilled nursing providers, billing consultants pay $6M to ... Four skilled nursing facilities and two financial consultants they used to bill for therapy services agreed last week to a $6 million settlement to resolve fraud allegations.

Still no word on whether CMS will approve lifetime Medicaid limits Lawmakers and reporters alike have been unable to pin down Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma on her agency's view of states' requests to impose lifetime coverage limits on Medicaid beneficiaries.