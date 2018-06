More in News

Signature HealthCARE to pay $30 million to resolve ... Signature HealthCARE, the owner of 115 skilled nursing facilities, has agreed to pay $30 million to resolve allegations that it routinely placed residents at higher therapy levels to increase claims.

Nursing home owners face felony charges after quality declines at former county-owned ... In 2014, the Ostego County nursing home had 298 employees. By 2016 — under new, private ownership — that number was down to 225, despite immediate jeopardy findings and plenty of other regulatory and staff warnings about quality of care.