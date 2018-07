More in News

CMS gives more time to return bundled payment documents Providers working on the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced model have additional time to return signed participation agreements and return deliverables to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Nursing homes exhale as staffing bill tabled until fall A New Jersey bill that would have established a certified nursing assistant-to-resident ratio at nursing homes has been pushed to the fall for further debate. But operators in the state and beyond remain concerned about the precedent.