Senate passes spending bill with $425 million boost for Alzheimer's research … A vitamin-rich diet can help to lower the risk of frailty in older adults, study finds … Oklahoma the first state Medicaid program to negotiate prescription drug prices based on their efficacy ... ProMedica to lay off 100, leave 60 more positions unfilled a month after HCR ManorCare deal