More in News

Researchers identify key characteristics of hospitals' preferred skilled nursing partners With the advent of bundled payment programs and accountable care organizations, hospitals are forming tighter bonds with skilled nursing facilities across the country. But are these "preferred providers" of hospitals actually providing higher quality care than their "non-preferred" peers?

CMS strengthens decentralization push, gives states more Medicaid authority Aiming to cut down on regulatory burdens and give more power to states, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is making notable changes to the Medicaid program, the biggest source of payment for nursing homes.