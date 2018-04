More in News

GAO: Feds not doing enough to protect Medicare beneficiaries' data The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services needs to improve how it handles beneficiary data being shared with others, especially research organizations, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

LGBT Americans worry about getting into, living in long-term care More than 1 million Americans already over 65 identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans, but many in the generation behind them worry that now widely-accepted label may still make it difficult to find long-term care as they age.