LTC providers see 'great improvement' in proposed new ... Skilled nursing leaders scrambled over the weekend to analyze a potentially exciting new patient classification system and proposed fiscal year 2019 payment rules that regulators unveiled Friday.

3 years for home health owner who inflated hours and claimed to ... A former home health company owner accused of defrauding Medicaid and the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2 million was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.