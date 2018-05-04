Also in the News for Friday, May 4

More in News

RN representation holds steady in nursing homes Despite an industry-wide push for staffing improvements, skilled nursing facilities did not reduce their reliance on nurse aides between 2014 and 2016, new federal data shows.

Brius Healthcare gets most citations for serious deficiencies, but it's the state ... California's oversight agencies have not met their responsibilities when it comes to ensuring quality care at the state's nursing homes, even as the three main providers there have grown into money-making machines, according to a new report by the state auditor.