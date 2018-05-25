Also in the News for Friday, May 25

Providers cheered the inclusion of long-term care and post-acute agreements in a major overhaul of veteran health care passed by the Senate this week.

Montana was hit with more than $277,000 in civil penalties after its Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown failed to meet federal documentation requirements related to mental illness care.

Medicaid beneficiaries who receive ICU care while hospitalized are more likely to die in the year after discharge than their peers on private insurance — and the disparity is worst among those with a critical illness who are discharged to a nursing home.