Also in the News for Friday, May 18

'Surprising' study results find moderate exercise may worsen ... Moderate exercise, long thought to be a tool in the battle against Alzheimer's disease, may actually hasten symptoms if done regularly after diagnosis, a new study suggests.

Some nursing home staff still waiting for raises two years after state ... In 2016, Massachusetts approved $35.5 million in public money to supplement pay for low-paid nursing home workers. Some nurses and aides are still waiting for their payday.