Genesis plans to unload 13 more facilities; turns eye toward China Genesis Healthcare plans to unload 13 more of its leased facilities, as part of ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and focus on core markets.

Thousands of Louisiana eviction notices sent Louisiana officials mailed eviction notices Thursday to 37,000 Medicaid beneficiaries who could soon lose coverage, including at least 19,000 who might be forced out of nursing homes if the state's budget impasse continues.