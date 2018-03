More in News

CMS: Schedule up in the air for new ... A replacement payment system pitched by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid last spring is no closer to being finalized or implemented, officials said during an Open Door Forum conference ...

New 'Playbook' provides opioid prescribing and pain management support for LTC The National Quality Forum on Thursday released a comprehensive guide to support safe and appropriate opioid prescribing practices and help manage patients' pain.