More in News

Provider's payout in whistleblower billing fraud case approaches ... A New York provider serving elderly and disabled Medicaid beneficiaries has reached a $10.3 million settlement in a state and federal case over long-term care payments.

Instead of saving $2+ billion, early Medicare ACOs drove up federal healthcare ... An independent analysis from consulting firm Avalere finds the Medicare Shared Savings Program has underperformed when compared to the government's own cost-saving predictions.