Also in the news for Friday, June 15

The Leapfrog Group, widely known as an arbiter of quality in acute care circles, is opposing a proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to cut safety measures ...
Rankings unveiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time this week allow consumers to compare 133 federally run nursing homes against thousands of privately operated ones ranked by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
When facing a shortage of licensed nurses, certified nurse aides trained as medication assistants can be a viable alternative, according to a pilot study detailed in the Annals of Long Term Care.