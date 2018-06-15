Also in the news for Friday, June 15

More in News

Quality group urges CMS to reconsider dropping safety ... The Leapfrog Group, widely known as an arbiter of quality in acute care circles, is opposing a proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to cut safety measures ...

Veterans Affairs unveils first rankings for its 133 nursing homes Rankings unveiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the first time this week allow consumers to compare 133 federally run nursing homes against thousands of privately operated ones ranked by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.