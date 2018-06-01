Also in the News for Friday, June 1

More in News

Factoring in hospital 'observation' stays erases gains in ... In a healthcare system that increasingly relies on hospital readmission rates as a quality indicator, a critical omission may be dramatically skewing the data, finds a study published Thursday in ...

Hospitals to share more risk with skilled nursing, other partners in pilot ... A new pilot being tested by the American Hospital Association in five U.S. health systems aims to create "age-friendly" care that focuses on safety, patient satisfaction and universal value.