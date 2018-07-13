Also in the News for Friday, July 13

More in News

Managed care organizations need to increase their fraud ... Managed care organizations, which oversee 80% of all Medicaid enrollees, are weak in fighting fraud and abuse, the Health and Human Services Inspector General said Wednesday.

Skilled nursing lags senior care in employee engagement, Fortune magazine research finds Employees in senior care facilities are more engaged than their skilled nursing counterparts, an indicator of potential future success, according to initial research into Great Place to Work applicants.