Also in the News for Friday, July 13
Nursing home that accidentally locked out resident at night reaches $24,000 settlement … FL ambulance provider to pay $1.2 million over upcoding claims … High blood pressure in later life may damage brain
Managed care organizations, which oversee 80% of all Medicaid enrollees, are weak in fighting fraud and abuse, the Health and Human Services Inspector General said Wednesday.
Employees in senior care facilities are more engaged than their skilled nursing counterparts, an indicator of potential future success, according to initial research into Great Place to Work applicants.
Prosecutors have asked for the dismissal a case against a pair of Iowa nurses criminally charged with wanton neglect, dependent adult abuse and tampering with medical records after they were allegedly caught on video neglecting an elderly nursing home resident.