Inspector General investigating nursing home staffing: Report A federal government watchdog is launching an investigation into enforcement of nursing home staffing standards in the wake of a high-profile New York Times report on the issue.

Local technicality causes new $75M skilled nursing/research facility to sit empty Providers in one Florida town may have a potential boondoggle on their hands, as a pricey new facility sits finished, but empty, because of an issue with local officials.