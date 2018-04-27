Also in the News for Friday, April 27
Nursing home resident left alone to smoke catches on fire ... Low-cost probiotics could aid fight against C. diff infections … After expedited approval, FDA now reviewing safety of Parkinson's drug Nuplazid
Congressional leaders say the Trump administration is preparing to propose up to $25 billion in federal spending cuts, which will hit Medicaid and other safety net programs.
A Pennsylvania judge has ruled the daughter of a former nursing home resident can sue a publicly owned facility for civil rights violations that contributed to the mother's death.
