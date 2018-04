More in News

Florida-based Avante Group to sell nearly half its nursing homes in two-state ... The Avante Group is planning to exit the North Carolina market and reduce its presence in Virginia, having reached a deal with New York-based Sentosa Care LLC for 10 skilled nursing facilities.

Without missing person report, cops picked up, dropped off nursing home resident ... Police in Ohio said this week that they gave a nursing home resident a ride and dropped him off at a gas station without ever knowing he was a dementia patient who had eloped.