Also in the News for Friday, April 13

Despite efforts to reduce improper payments in Medicaid, they continue to increase — rising to about $37 billion in fiscal year 2017, the Government Accountability Office's healthcare director told members ...
Skilled nursing providers and ambulance companies are worried that a looming cut to ambulance reimbursement could limit access to care for dialysis patients, as the new rate drives payment below actual cost for some.
The family of a nursing home resident who died — at least in part, due to pressure ulcers — can pursue punitive damages in a wrongful death suit against Golden LivingCenter-Stroud.