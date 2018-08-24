Tom Moverman

Culture change can make a nursing home a better place to work

Tom Moverman

Throughout the country, nursing home owners are reevaluating their environments and considering what could be done to make their nursing homes more comfortable and welcoming for guests. Culture change has been studied and researched and the data is clear - committing to it helps improve the quality of life for both residents and staff members.

But what exactly is a culture change, and how can you implement this concept to make your nursing home the best it can be?

What is a nursing home culture change?

Essentially, a culture change should be about making your assisted living facility feel more like a home than a facility. For our elderly loved ones, leaving home to move into a nursing home is never easy. It's also difficult for families, as it's easy to worry that your loved one will be lonely during their golden years. But in nursing homes that specifically emphasize creating a warm environment, staff and residents can make personal connections and potentially even become friends. Maintaining this sense of community and connection can do wonders for keeping our elderly loved ones happy and healthy.

The best way to build a culture like this is by hiring staff members with the right personalities. Friendly employees who naturally take a genuine interest in other people can do wonders for creating a warm and inviting culture. Interactions between guests and residents become less institutional and more friendly. Simple gestures like asking about a guest's life, actively listening to their stories, or playing some of their favorite music all help improve morale for both residents and their caretakers.

Additionally, focusing on staff empowerment can help improve the culture in your nursing home. This can be done by giving staff members a voice with management and allowing them to participate in decision-making.

Being mindful of who you hire also helps keep nursing home residents safe. Unfortunately, elder abuse is somewhat common in this industry. Along with seeking out friendly employees, employers should also make sure to screen prospective new hires to make sure their records are clean.

One major philosophical change can drastically transform the culture in your nursing home - simply center your operation based on what residents want, instead of primarily focusing on the business aspects of the nursing home. This can be accomplished in a number of ways - some examples include: