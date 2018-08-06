CMS and You: Strategy and action finally together
Martie L. Moore, RN, MAOM, CPHQ
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the last installment in a four-part series on alignment to achieve quality outcomes: Understanding Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services quality strategy goals.
The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services outlined its priorities and goals in its quality and strategy plan. Translating its goals into leadership actions, however, is another matter.
CMS Quality Strategy
While the six priorities might feel larger than what an individual leader can tackle, they are not. It will take clear, concise steps, but steps are part of the pathway to transformation. The following is a roadmap to guide CMS goals into practice:
Leadership roadmap
The priorities of promoting best practices of healthy living and making care affordable are big, audacious goals, but they are not unobtainable.
It will take a village, it will take all of us working together to change and improve our current system of care delivery. It does start with each of us taking small steps to improve, to think and act differently.
Are you ready to lead your organization into this new era of healthy care?
Martie Moore, RN, MAOM, CPHQ, is the chief nursing officer at Medline Industries Inc. and a corporate advisory council member for the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel.