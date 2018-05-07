New scope for Tech Awards

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards

The 2018 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards program is expanding to two tracks and also doubling the number of available categories.

The annual contest recognizes operators who are harnessing tech tools to improve care and operations. This year's program will feature separate tracks for skilled care and senior living operators. Each will have 10 categories.

Skilled care selections include Quality, Dignity, High Tech/High Touch, Innovator of the Year, Transitions, KISS, Training, Safety, Survey Preparation and Admissions.

Stanley Healthcare is this year's Platinum Sponsor, but additional sponsorship opportunities will also be available.

Submissions will be accepted through early July. Winners will be announced this fall.