Your greatest staff-training tool could be a threat

As a young sportswriter in college, I learned early on that people liked to twist published news stories for their purposes.

Something as simple as pre-season rankings clearly proved the point. Rank Herculean High just No. 2 (or lower) before the season? “That newspaper/writer doesn't like you guys! They're being disrespectful. They don't know anything!” Herculean's coach hollers.

But name Privileged Prep No. 1 in the rankings? Equally criminal. “That newspaper/writer is setting you up for a fall! You're not that good and now everybody will gun extra hard for us. That newspaper doesn't know anything!” Prep's no-neck coach would exhort, hoping to instill some motivation.

And to think the term “fake news” hadn't even been coined yet.

But sometimes news articles truly can be great teachers. Cut-and-paste has replaced the actual snip-and-send (with real scissors and paper envelopes) of yesteryear. And that is a good thing.

That's why I know I've wanted to write a follow-up blog ever since a late June news story in the Daily Update. In my opinion, there has been no better example of a useful article for long-term care providers anywhere, before or since.

“Former nursing home staffer charged with manslaughter after ignoring facility's lift protocols” is the edifying and yet horrifying title. Thousands of reader clicks showed readers also deemed it a very worthwhile read.

You should click in to read my colleague Marty Stempniak's full account of the unfortunate Minnesota incident. But in a nutshell, a contracted nurse aide was taught the right way to use a bathing lift and then violated at least three safety rules or protocols, which led to a woman's death.

He operated a lift without asking for help as mandated; he raised the lift too high; he unsnapped the resident's seatbelt when she was five feet off the ground; she fell and broke bones — and he left her unattended on the floor when he finally sought help.

Now, he has been charged with criminal manslaughter, among other counts, AND is also being sued by the resident's family.

All for simply not following the rules. Talk about learning your lesson the hard way.

The accused's name is not important, although it is mentioned in our story linked above. He was fired right after the incident. It is not clear what his fate in this case will be, but it's safe to say the options haven't been great.

The name of the operator — which was actually victimized by this shoddy worker's behavior as well — however, is worth highlighting. Here is a provider that apparently did things right, despite the unfortunate outcome.

Good Samaritan Society nursing home, in Redwood Falls, MN, fired the violating worker immediately. Before that, it also had made sure the aide had been educated about lift procedures. It also terminated its contract with the staffing firm that employed the aide.

It appears the facility, Good Samaritan Society nursing home, in Redwood Falls, is not being sued, and it seems certain that the operator is not in as much trouble as the negligent hired hand.

Talk about your teachable moments.

This story should send shivers down the spine of any worker contemplating ill-advised shortcuts in the caregiving process. Likewise for those who don't like to read or otherwise don't pay attention in class.

Failure to do so could cause not only immense pain and/or death for a resident and put incredible stress on a facility.

It also could mean jail time for the individual offender — yes, for not following staff training rules. Repeat: Not just a monetary fine, loss of job or suspension of license. But time behind bars.

For better or worse, the threat conveyed from this fatal bathing-lift case could be the best staff-training tool you'll ever have.

